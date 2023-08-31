Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has dismissed concerns about a GST exemption to Tasmania for $240 million of funding for the Hobart stadium as an "an argument about nothing".
Treasurer Michael Ferguson wrote to his federal counterpart in May, requesting that the funds provided to Tasmania for the proposed stadium not be used in the calculations to assess how much of the GST pool is allocated to each state.
An exemption would potentially add millions of dollars to the Tasmanian budget in the future, but the Prime Minister during a visit to Hobart on Thursday suggested it was a debate about nothing.
"We are working through these issues in a constructive way," he said in response to a question over the possible GST exemption.
"But some of the argument about that, frankly, is an argument about nothing.
"Because what you have when you look at the way the GST system works, is that the allocation to every program that is given to every state and territory government, and what washes through ends up being pretty much where you started from the beginning with."
Tasmanian Senator Jonathon Duniam immediately seized on the comments, suggesting they were patronising to Tasmanians.
"The matter is not complex, or an argument about nothing, for Tasmanians who rely on this funding for health and education, in particular," Senator Duniam said.
"It's clear that Anthony Albanese has decided to rip $240 million out of Tasmania's GST entitlement - to spend it on the Hobart AFL stadium instead.
"That's a galling raid on hundreds of millions of dollars that are instead meant to have been spent on health, education and other essential services in our state."
"It's also shameful that Mr Albanese has been so tricky and sneaky, by failing - for more than four months - to be upfront and honest with Tasmanians about exactly how the Federal Government is funding the stadium."
He also took aim at Tasmanian Labor politicians, suggesting they were sitting on their hands on the issue.
The Prime Minister announced the $240 million federal funding for Macquarie Point stadium in early May.
