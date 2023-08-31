Old Launcestonians will enter their NTFAW premier second semi-final clash with Bridgenorth as underdogs, despite what has been an impressive campaign.
The second-placed Blues finished the home-and-away season with a flourish and are in the midst of a three-game win-streak, but the minor premiers have been imperious all season en route to a 15-0 win-loss record.
Playing the first finals match at Parrot Park for around 40 years, OLs captain Macenzi Lloyd was well aware that beating Bridgenorth on their home deck would be no mean feat, but insisted that would play into their hands.
"The standard has lifted this year just by Bridgenorth alone, they're the benchmark, they set the standard now, they've been undefeated all year and they've got a target on their back," she said.
"We're coming and I think they'll have a good match against Old Scotch next weekend after we win.
"We have hardly any nerves, we're extremely excited, we've got so much opportunity in front of us to take that off them.
"Like us they've never won a grand final and they've got a lot of pressure on them coming into this weekend to make it."
The previous meeting between the clubs was as far back as July 1, where the Parrots survived a last-quarter scare to hold on to a four-point win.
Lloyd said the Blues' squad took plenty of confidence out of that performance.
"It was only four points in the end and the third and fourth quarter we were coming, I think five more minutes in that last quarter, we would have got them in the end," she said.
"In that game, I think we were able to shut down their explosive mids and that makes a big difference.
"Over the year we've not really had a full team, we've been missing out a couple of key players and they've been the same as well, so I think once we make it through to this Saturday, we'll be full force."
While the shoe is on the other foot for Bridgenorth, coach Bobby Beams said he was still very wary of the dangers that OLs present.
"They're a very good side, we've had some good contests over the last couple of years," he said.
"They've definitely got some very good midfielders and some good avenues to goal so we'll be working pretty hard to win the footy for ourselves and stop them getting easy footy inside their forward half."
Expecting to name an unchanged line-up to the one they fielded in round 15, Beams said the group had relaxed during their weekend off and were keen to get into some dry-weather football.
"It's really exciting, earlier in the year when the grounds were dry and before winter set in, the way us and other teams were moving the footy was at a really, really high standard," he said.
The match gets under way at 10.40am on Saturday, with the winner set to play in the grand final and the loser to play Old Scotch in the preliminary final.
