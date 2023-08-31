Launceston multiple premiership player and assistant coach Jake Hinds says the challenge of this TSL season has made it one of his most enjoyable.
The Blues, who have won three premierships in a row, have managed to all but sew up a finals spot heading into the final home-and-away round of the year.
This is despite losing a host of experienced footballers through the off-season and now being without key players such as Brodie Palfreyman (injured/suspended).
"It's actually been probably the most enjoyable season I've had of footy in probably three or four years," Hinds said.
"Just being with that younger group and the challenges that we've had to face.
"I mean, as much as you play to win, the last couple years ... we were the favorites and I mean probably one of the best teams in the TSL's recent history.
"So to have these younger boys and actually have a bit more of a challenge to go out there and actually have to fight out games."
Hinds said it was fantastic to see young players making their senior debut and watch the likes of Liam Jones and Isaac Hyatt turn into stars of the competition.
"Seeing stuff like that is fulfilling for a more senior experienced player like myself," he said.
"It's good to see and I feel I benefit personally from that, seeing those younger boys have a bit of success."
The fourth-placed Blues lose Mitch Thorp and Joseph Groenewegen as they host bottom-ranked Glenorchy on Saturday, with Conall McCormack and Jordan Cowell their replacements.
Hinds said the Blues were looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Lauderdale last week.
"We've known this year was going to be a bit challenging and a bit up-and-down with the players that have come in and out," he said.
"It's just something to embrace this weekend, know that we've got another finals campaign.
"A lot of people wrote us off for this season and to still make finals is a credit to the group we've got and the resilience we've shown.
"It's just a good opportunity to build some momentum going into finals. We've got nothing to lose.
"We've obviously won the last three (premierships). So we've got nothing to lose and we've finished fourth.
"So we're going in as the underdogs this year, which is something new to the group, but at the same time something we'll embrace. I think it's just a bit of camaraderie.
"And the more time we spend together, the better we're going to get."
Hinds said ball movement was one area the Blues were keen to brush up on.
"Sometimes we just get caught up in the moment, being that bit younger, we get a bit excited when we're trying to move the footy," he said.
"It's just taking a bit of a deep breath going forward and to start finding the right options is probably something we will look forward to for the later part of the season."
