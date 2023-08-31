A Newnham man has been given a second chance at reform after stealing radio equipment and diesel from a forestry site.
Joshua Paul Lowe, 27, pleaded guilty to several charges including burglary, stealing and driving without a licence at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 30.
The charges stemmed from a July incident when Lowe and two other men were said to have entered a forestry site owned by Orana Enterprises.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told the court on 14 July, 2023 Lowe drove the trio to the site late at night in a red Toyota Hilux utility where they found a Tigercat harvester.
Lowe entered the machine and stole a UHF radio and handset, and drained 60 litres of diesel into several jerry cans which were stowed in the Hilux.
Forestry workers arriving at the site saw the trio leaving and called the police, who arrested Lowe and found drugs including methylamphetamine and cannabis as well as associated paraphernalia.
Lowe said in a police interview that the other men "told him not to" but also they "did nothing to stop him" as he stole the radio and fuel, and admitted the drugs were his.
Defence counsel James Oxley told the court Lowe did have a history of drug-related charges but the burglary and stealing were new developments.
The defence said the most recent drug offences had been in 2021, when Lowe had been sentenced to a community correction order which had a "significant positive effect".
"It initially weaned him away from drugs," Mr Oxley said.
"He was able to abstain for 18 months, until February 2023 when he began to use drugs again."
Magistrate Ken Stanton said although Lowe's prior offending was similar, it was "not extensive".
Mr Stanton noted Lowe's previous struggles with illicit substances, something he said was symptomatic of a wider societal issue.
"It seems to have ripped you again," he said.
The magistrate said there was an opportunity for reform, as demonstrated by the relative success of the previous community correction order.
Mr Stanton convicted Lowe on all charges, fined him $600 with an additional $309.52 in costs and levies, and issued a 12-month community correction order which mandated drug education and regular testing.
