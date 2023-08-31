The Examiner
Jonathon Adams told a magistrate he had given up club life

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 31 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:00pm
Ex-bikie's close call after flouting road rules
Wearing a banned bikie insignia cost a Beauty Point man $200 when he was caught driving without a licence in October 2022.

