Ex-bikie's close call after flouting road rules

Wearing a banned bikie insignia cost a Beauty Point man $200 when he was caught driving without a licence in October 2022.
Jonathon Charles Adams, 42, pleaded guilty to a count of carry a prohibited item whilst in a vehicle at Hillwood on October 10, 2022.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said the black singlet carried the insignia NF1%FN which stood for Nomads Forever, one per cent and Forever Nomads.
But having banned insignia proved to be the least of Adam's problems.
He pleaded guilty to eight counts of driving whilst his driver's licence was suspended and three counts of breaching bail by driving.
On one occasion he was riding a Harley Davidson when intercepted.
Adams told magistrate Ken Stanton that he had sold his motor vehicles and motor cycles so that there would be no temptation to drive.
"I've got no club contacts, I've got out of all that stuff now," he said.
In sentencing Mr Stanton said that a difficulty for him was that Adams had 20 prior convictions for driving without a licence and some driving while disqualified.
"And I'm dealing with you for another eight," he said.
"It seems to me you deliberately ignore suspensions and I just wonder or not whether I should impose a sentence of imprisonment."
Adams said: "I know its serious, I've left club life and I'm straightening up my act."
"I'm learning my lesson now."
Adams, who had a child with him, showed visible signs of stress breathing heavily and placing his hands on his head, as Mr Stanton told him he needed to impose a penalty that deterred him.
"There are many occasions for driving without a licence, this is persistent offending," Mr Stanton said.
"I will suspend the sentence of imprisonment but you need to realise how close you have come."
"I do, your honour, I do," Adams said.
Mr Stanton imposed a two month suspended sentence which was wholly suspended for twelve months and fined $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 10 months.
"This is your last chance," he said.
"Your future and the ability to care for those important to you is in your hands."
