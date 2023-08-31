A Launceston residential building firm has called in voluntary administrators after being affected by the fallout from the collapse of Hobart building firm Multi-Res Builders.
Energy Street Pty Ltd employs 13 people, and a significant number of sub-contractors, joint administrator Travis Anderson of Deloitte said.
The business operates a retail store in Prospect Vale and has significant residential building maintenance contracts.
Mr Anderson said Energy Street had suffered a bad debt of about $300,000 due to Multi-Res's collapse in May this year.
He said it appeared the business had also been affected by pressure on margins due to inflation in the cost of building materials.
Directors Rodney Patterson and Wayne Mitchell are expected to complete a report on company affairs and property soon, with a first meeting of creditors due on September 8.
"The business is continuing to trade as normal, has been advertised for sale and we are seeking urgent expressions of interest," he said.
Mr Anderson said the administration had begun on Tuesday, so the assets and liabilities position was not yet confirmed.
A second meeting of creditors is due on or before October 3.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.