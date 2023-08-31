Margins of eight, 20 and four points are all that have separated St Pats and Lilydale in the 2023 NTFA division one season, but all have gone the way of the reigning premiers.
The Demons have spurned chances for victory too, twice leading at half-time in these fixtures, with the qualifying final two weeks ago their biggest missed opportunity after they kicked the first seven goals of the contest.
Saturday's preliminary final will have the element of the unknown to it though, with the sides playing at George Town's newly refurbished Blue Gum Park which is a neutral venue.
Adding to that, the NTFA have confirmed the Saints will be missing player-coach Jake Laskey after he took an early plea on a one-match suspension for striking, with a second charge to be contested at an upcoming tribunal hearing.
The Demons will also welcome back defender Bailey Hawes, a timely inclusion considering he was among the best afield during the regular-season matches between the clubs.
Lilydale coach Corey Lockett said Hawes would be used to lessen the influence of Brad Dodds, who has kicked seven goals against his side this season and was best on ground in the match where he didn't score.
"Bailey's probably our best lockdown defender, he can play on smalls and bigs, he's very, very fit," Lockett said.
"He is just a competitor. He doesn't give in on any of his contests whether that's in the air or on the ground and he can run all day which is what makes him so versatile.
"He hasn't played on Brad in the previous games, but if he's getting a hold of us again that's definitely a card we could pull."
Following on from his side's comfortable win against Perth in front of a massive crowd - cars were parked along Doaks Road as far as the eye could see - Lockett said the crowd support could play a massive role in deciding who faces Old Scotch in the big dance.
"It's just good when you know you're going into an away game or a neutral ground final that you've got a big fanbase coming to support you," he said.
"When you're out there and you hear that support it does help you to find another level to go to."
From the Saints' perspective, last weekend's loss ended a six-match winning streak for the club in which they reached triple figures on four occasions.
Their ability to go on scoring runs has also been evident in finals too, with the reigning premiers kicking eight out of nine goals during the middle stages of the qualifying final and they even managed to kick the last four majors of their loss to Old Scotch.
Joining Laskey on the sidelines is likely to be Julian James after he exited the second semi-final with a lower-leg injury in the second quarter.
