The site selection for an AFL training and administration facility is a vital step in the establishment of our own team.
The Government will continue discussions with individual councils, the communities they represent and other key stakeholders to find a home for Tasmania's AFL team.
The facility is a key requirement of our agreement and will underpin the attraction and retention of high-quality players, coaches, support staff and administrators to the club.
Much like the state-shaping Macquarie Point precinct project and the redevelopments of UTAS Stadium and Dial Park, the AFL Team's home facility is going to be an economic driver for whichever LGA it is built in. This Government is sticking to our long-term plan and doing what matters for all Tasmanians by delivering these key infrastructure projects to set the state up for decades to come.
A preferred site for the training centre has not been determined yet, but we will work with willing councils towards finding the ideal location.
Not only will the centre provide players and staff every opportunity to be successful on and off the field, it will be a beacon of health and wellbeing in the state.
Tasmanians should feel proud of the team's home.
We have had five councils write to our Government expressing interest in having the team's training and administration facility built in their municipality. They all can see the benefits.
They can see the advantages of a quarter of a billion dollars in federal government investment to flow into the State.
And on this issue, the federally-run Tasmanian Labor Party remain as wishy-washy as ever - they have tried to hold things up at every turn with our team and stadium, and now Josh Willie weakly whinges about fake delays. Labor has no real position on the training facility, despite saying they support an AFL team, and have yet again ideologically aligned themselves with the Greens as being blockers, not builders.
The Rockliff Liberal Government has committed up to $60 million for the training and administration centre, with a further $10 million investment having been committed by the AFL.
It is anticipated that the full process to be used for site assessment and selection of the preferred site will be announced in September, after completion of the initial consultation round with councils.
Nic Street is the Minister for Stadia and Events
