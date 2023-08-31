Seussical: The Musical
August 30 - September 2
Join the Cat in the Hat and the talented students from Scotch Oakburn College as they tell the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks".
Scotch Oakburn College's production of Seussical: The Musical opens at the Princess Theatre from 7.00pm on Wednesday, August 30, for a four-day run ending Sunday, September 2.
Tickets are available at the Theatre North website.
Portraits: Women Composing Wonders
September 1
Sarah Chick, an award-winning Tasmanian pianist is undertaking a seven concert statewide tour in an effort to highlight the under-represented work and lives of female composers.
Portraits: Women Composing Wonders is travelling to regional Tasmania, including Launceston, from late August to early September.
Audiences will hear works from French composer Cecile Chaminade, the pioneering Black American Margaret Bonds and young Greek-Australian Aristea Mellos, as well as Tasmanian composer Catherine Parker.
The concert includes actual portraits of the female composers, alongside brief interludes between compositions where Chick will tell the stories of their lives.
Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival
September 1-3
Tasmania's premier film festival will be back in 2023 for a jam-packed long weekend from September 1 to 3.
This year, BOFA is bringing the world of animated films to the silver screen for the big kid anime fans and the littlies who love animated stories.
You'll also be able to watch the judges' shortlisted entrants from this year's short film competition, go beyond the film with post-screening Q&A sessions and have the time of your life at BOFA's world famous Red Carpet Opening Night Party.
For festival updates and ticketing visit the Breath of Fresh Air website.
Seeing Things
28 August - 29 September
Jill Eastley is displaying her latest exhibition at Windsor Gallery called Seeing Things.
Eastley is presenting a series of new collages and monoprints at the Riverside Community Precinct from late August, with an official opening on Friday, September 1.
Composed of 25 pieces, Seeing Things collects large- and small-scale works from Eastley's past two years of creative output in her new chosen medium.
An accomplished ceramicist, her early work began with clay and metal - particularly bronze - alongside print work. But recently, Eastley has been consumed with collage: art in which pieces of paper, fabric and other ephemera are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface
Seeing Things will be opened by Glover Prize Finalist and local artist Dr Edna Broad, on Friday, September 1, from 4 to 5.30pm, with all pieces available for purchase.
Launceston Horticultural Society Seasonal Flower Show 2023
September 2-3
The Launceston Horticultural Society will be hosting its Spring show from September 2 to 3.
The society holds horticultural shows in February, April, September and November, that are open to members and the general public. Each show features a range of flowers that are in season including: Camellias, Daffodils, Roses, Irises, Rhododendrons, Gladioli, Dahlias, Lilium and Begonia; together with a variety of cut flowers, rock and alpine flowers, cactus and succulents, plants grown in containers, floral art and garden produce.
In addition to the floral displays other attractions include stall holders selling a wide variety of plants, garden sculptures and features. There is also live music, the LHS raffle, afternoon teas, plus a coffee van and food stall. Open from 2 to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Kelp: Jewellery making workshop with Vicki West
14 & 16 September
Vicki West, pakana artist considers kelp very important material for her work.
Through her expertise you will explore a precious cultural resource, which for Vicki, is a metaphor of survival.
The decline of Kelp forests due to global warming is a mirror of how natural resources are being over exploited.
Using Kelp and other materials from the north-east of Tasmania, Vicki reminds the interconnection First Nation People have to natural world and our obligation to respect and protect it. At QVMAG Royal Park. Tickets from QVMAG website.
Launceston Historical Society lecture
September 17
Marion Sargent from the Launceston Historical Society will be presenting a talk called JM Haenke's architectural legacy
The architect Johannus Martyn Haenke worked in Launceston for nearly three and a half years from 1903 to 1906. He left behind a small number of significant buildings, despair amongst other architects, and a broken heart.
This lecture will trace Haenke's early days in Ipswich, the buildings he designed in Launceston, some of his private life, and his achievements in California and beyond.
Marion Sargent is president of the Launceston Historical Society and spent 26 years as a librarian with the State Library of Tasmania. She is passionate about history and loves researching.
2pm in the Meeting Room at Queen Victoria Museum, Inveresk. LHS members free, visitors $5. Contact: launcestonhistory@gmail.com
World Street Eats 2023
September 17
Launceston's Civic Square is playing host to a family friendly market, celebrating the diversity we have here in our community.
World Street Eats aims to create a venue where locals and visitors can experience authentic cuisine and internationally-inspired flavours, diverse art and entertainment, and experience the culture of our diverse heritages.
You'll experience delicious international food, music and other culturally-relevant activities in a welcoming family-friendly atmosphere.
Come along to Civic Square and immerse yourself in a worldly culinary experience right here in Northern Tasmania.
Borderlands by Van Diemen's Band
October 25
Van Diemen's Band invites you to explore the historic borderlands of Europe. For centuries, generations of composers wrote music as their homelands changed ownership under their feet. Cultural overlaps at the border fringes created a fascinating musical backdrop to the tumult of the Thirty Years War and the meeting of cultures at the edges of the Holy Roman and Ottoman Empires.
Julia Fredersdorff, artistic director/violin, has curated a programme that explores the sublime simplicity of music of the early baroque period. The concert also features a new commissioned work by by Donald Nicolson, written especially for the programme. At the Scottsdale Mechanics' Institute Hall at 6pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.