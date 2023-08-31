The Examinersport
Rocherlea, Longford duel in NTFA premier football first semi-final

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
August 31 2023 - 7:30pm
Rocherlea's Brayden Pitcher under pressure during his team's battle with Longford earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Rocherlea's Brayden Pitcher under pressure during his team's battle with Longford earlier this year. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Rocherlea and Longford have big names coming back for their NTFA premier first semi-final on Sunday at Hillwood.

