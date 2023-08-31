Rocherlea and Longford have big names coming back for their NTFA premier first semi-final on Sunday at Hillwood.
The winner will progress to the preliminary final while it will be season over for the loser.
Coach Mitch Stagg said Longford will be bolstered by the return of Jack Donnellan (suspension) who has spent a couple of weeks on the sidelines.
Donnellan has featured in the Country Tigers' best eight times this year and kicked 10 goals as well as booting two goals for the NTFA in their representative game against the NWFL.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting said there were a number of players in contention for Sunday's match.
Gun midfielder Jack Rushton, who has been recovering from a knock to his knee, was among them.
"He's a chance to come back, we're a chance to get a couple of boys back. Dakota Bannister will be a chance to come back and we'll definitely get Kaiden Cox-Goodyer (suspension) back this week as well," Ponting said.
"Dakota has just been nursing a bit of a sore foot that we've been trying to get right and he's in the same boat as Jack (Rushton), we didn't really want to risk him with the double chance.
"We thought we'd give him that extra week and see how he goes so he should put his hand up for selection this week as well."
Each team took a win from their two encounters this season.
Rocherlea started well and won by 23 points in round five and Longford got the chocolates by six points in round 14 after a hot start.
"The first meeting, we were really poor across four quarters, I felt like that result probably flattered us a little bit," Stagg said.
"We came home with a wet sail, we played into their hands a little bit. If Rocherlea get you into that long-kicking game that really suits their personnel.
"We need to be strong at the source. But when we can control the football, we really need to use our skill by foot between the arcs to get our game going."
Ponting highlighted the sides had enjoyed great contests in the past few years.
"We've built quite a good rivalry and a healthy one which is good for both clubs," he said.
"Obviously, we're both the Tigers as well so that's a rivalry within itself."
After kicking one major last weekend, Rocherlea forward Josh Holton is five majors away from 1000 senior career goals.
Stagg said that the Tigers would focus on executing their outside game well.
"We look really damaging when we could get control of the football," he said of last weekend's elimination final win.
"Heading into the weekend, it's a smaller ground at Hillwood.
"The contest is going to be really important so we're focusing on our stoppage work and matching Rocherlea in that area because pound-for-pound they've probably got the best midfield in the competition."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.