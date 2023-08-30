Missing convicted conman Kane Dallow has been found.
Tasmania Police on August 31 said Dallow had been taken to hospital for observation.
"The circumstances of the matter are being investigated," police said.
"Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance."
Police on the night of August 28 reported there were concerns for Dallow's welfare.
The 42-year-old Launceston man's vehicle was found at Poatina and he had last been seen in the Launceston CBD that afternoon.
Police asked people with information to get in touch.
They renewed their call for information on the afternoon of August 30.
Police searched the area where the vehicle was found.
They said they used drones and conducted extensive ground and air searches,
Dallow was jailed for nine months in 2021 after he was found in contempt of court four times as part of defamation proceedings brought by senior state minister Michael Ferguson.
Videos the self-styled journalist uploaded to his Tas News 24 website and YouTube on November 29 were admitted to have been defamatory.
Dallow in 2019 received a partly suspended sentence when he obtained $5000 from a North-West woman for sponsorship of a program he claimed he was making for Channel 7.
