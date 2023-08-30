The Examinersport
Tasmania JackJumpers defeat Melbourne United in NBL pre-season

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:07pm, first published 5:59pm
The Tasmania JackJumpers completed a pre-season double with an 89-78 win over Melbourne United in front of a sold-out Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday.

