The Tasmania JackJumpers completed a pre-season double with an 89-78 win over Melbourne United in front of a sold-out Elphin Sports Centre on Wednesday.
Coming off a 79-63 win in Ulverstone on Monday, the Jackies were led by a 22-point Milton Doyle performance, dropping 17 of them in the first half.
"We definitely just tried to make improvements from game one to game two, obviously everyone got to play a little bit so just developing that relevant chemistry as a group is something that we're going to continue to work on," assistant coach Jack Fleming said.
Despite United scoring the first two points, the JackJumpers got out to a fast start by responding with nine in a row - started by a Jack McVeigh corner three.
However, the visitors found their rhythm and range after a time-out, equalising with the JackJumpers before taking a 28-25 lead at the first break.
United were strong from beyond the arc in the first period, shooting at 80 per cent and continued that into the second before the JackJumpers went on a run of 10.
It started with three consecutive offensive boards before Doyle scored eight points in a minute and McVeigh made it 10.
The JackJumpers were able to take the lead and maintain it heading into half-time - holding a 52-44 advantage as they made the most of Melbourne United's turnovers, scoring 19 points.
They outscored United 27-17 in the third quarter to earn a 79-61 lead at the final break.
The visitors started the last with a 10-point run to put pressure on the JackJumpers before Somerset's Lachlan Barker broke it.
United outscored the JackJumpers 18-10 in the final term, with many of the JackJumpers' stars taking a seat on the sidelines.
This also allowed for a heartwarming moment, with Launceston's Lachlan Brewer taking to the court which delighted his home crowd.
"Lachy's spent some time with the group at different points throughout last season and this season, so to have him out in front of his hometown was really awesome," Fleming said.
