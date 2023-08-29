Alleged kidnapper seeking bail

A 21-year-old Chinese national from Queensland appeared on a charge of kidnapping in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Zheming Zhang did not plead when he appeared but applied for bail from magistrate Ken Stanton.
Police allege Mr Zhang kidnapped a woman, normally an interstate resident, in the Launceston suburb of Youngtown on August 28.
Mr Stanton adjourned Mr Zhang's bail hearing until August 31 at 2.15 pm.
