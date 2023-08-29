The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Queensland resident appears on kidnapping charge

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 30 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged kidnapper seeking bail
Alleged kidnapper seeking bail

A 21-year-old Chinese national from Queensland appeared on a charge of kidnapping in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.