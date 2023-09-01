You may not recognise her without a ukulele in hand, but it's something community champion Jackie Anifandis is most passionate about.
A host to regular uke jam sessions and even a festival dedicated to the little stringed instrument, Jackie sees music as a way to connect people.
The Examiner caught up with Jackie to hear where this love of ukes and the Launceston community comes from.
I feel like I'm a person who is passionate about community music programs, and helping people get the same amount of emotional well being from music that I have over the last decade. It plays a huge part of your life if you're musically inclined, or even if you're not.
The people that have come along to my fortnightly uke jam since 2019 have predominantly never played music in their life or never played an instrument. They've always been told that they weren't musical and have been too scared to try. They come to me and I can teach them in the space of a half hour lesson a few chords and they're playing a song.
All of a sudden people that have been a little bit anxious about about trying something new have discovered that, hey, there's this beautiful, inclusive, collaborative world of people out there who welcomed me with open arms and it's just a lovely, safe space that we've created.
It was kind of late in life, so I was 42 when I discovered I could sing. I'm 55 now so the last decade or so has been a wild romp of trying to make up for lost time, and spreading the joy that I've got out of music as an adult.
It's kind of nice to be living proof that it's never too late to try something new and have fun with it. Music is all about fun and inclusivity.
Accessibility. I've got arthritic hands and I used to play guitar, but I can't anymore because of arthritis in my hands. I just can't stretch to make the chord shapes so as soon as I discovered ukulele I thought hey, here's something that I can foreseeably play well into my older age years.
Most of my uke jam players are 40 and over, so it's just a really useful, user friendly and relatively cheap instrument. You could spend thousands on a guitar, but to pick up a really nice little uke from Barratts or any of the other music shops, 150 bucks will get you something really lovely.
It's something that makes you smile when you pick it up and I tell all of my newbies to go and choose something that makes you smile, something with a beautiful timber grain... something you see and think, look at that!
Do the Marie Kondo thing, does it spark you joy? Yes.
How did the Ukulele festival start?
I've been watching for years all these beautiful festivals interstate and across the globe that have been going for decades- beautiful uke themed festivals. I could never afford to go to any of them so I thought bugger it, I'm going to start one here.
2021 was the first one, that was tiny, and then it grew bigger for the next one and then this year was a three day extravaganza, right across the CBD. As part of that I paid for professional performers from all over Australia and a guy from New Zealand to come here.
They came down to Tassie and they said ours is the best festival that they've been to for organisation and friendliness.
It's outrageous the amount of support that that we get, but I'm a firm believer in if you give people that opportunity to be philanthropic, they will. You just have to put an opportunity under their nose and I've proven it time and again.
If you have any reach in your little network, if you put something out there, you discover there's a need in the community.
Realistically, what is life without community? What's the good of being the richest person in town if you don't have a community connection? There's zero use for that money apart from helping each other as much as we can in life, and if we can do it through music that's even better because we have fun while we're doing it.
Christ no! As soon as the ukulele jamboree for this year was finished- the three day wild extravaganza that saw the City of Launceston taken over by hundreds of ukulele players- I started planning next year.
Already I've got emails galore from interstate uke groups that say we're coming down next year because this year look wild on internet. It's fantastic.
