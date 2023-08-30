BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This impeccably renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is immaculate and ready for you to move into now. It's also ideal as a lucrative Airbnb investment. The home features stunning views over the city and the Tamar River with a spacious deck to entertain your family and friends, making the most of the northerly aspect and those magnificent views.
Cleverly designed, the layout provides a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on the first floor plus a gorgeous fully self-contained unit on the lower level. Options abound for various renting possibilities, or you can cater for the extended family.
There is really nothing to do here, with the stylish renovations encapsulating magnificent kitchens and bathrooms, as well as featuring light and bright neutral tones and quality fittings throughout.
Features of the property include light and bright living areas; a new kitchen with views, bench space and a dishwasher; comfort of reverse cycle air conditioning; off-street parking; garden shed;
Enjoy a 15 minute walk or quick three minute drive to the spectacular Cataract Gorge. The property is also within walking distance to the very popular Trevallyn Shopping Village. Excellent proximity to both private and public schools, including Trevallyn Primary. Short drive to the Riverside Shopping Plaza and Launceston CBD.
