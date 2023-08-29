House of the Week | Character cottage for those cosy days

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Step inside this beautiful character cottage which was built in 1910, and be impressed by the stylish full renovation and expansion it has undergone.
If you're wanting a modern and chic home that has retained the classic features of another time, then 73 Balfour Street in Launceston is the house for you.
With a brand new kitchen and bathrooms, the quality fixtures, fittings and modern colour palette are sure to please. A mixture of timber flooring with polished concrete and tiles throughout not only offer functionality and easy care, but is the epitome of style as they're perfectly juxtaposed. The space feels sharp and sleek with stunning lighting and a beautiful kitchen benchtop.
If that wasn't enough, the open plan living has been enhanced with the sliding door access that opens up to the outdoor entertaining space. This area is the perfect space to wine and dine with friends, to enjoy family dinners, or simply bask in the sun with your morning coffee.
The main bedroom includes a luxe ensuite and walk-in robe, and there are a further three bedrooms that are also a great size.
There are two separate living areas - great for the kids to play and for you to have your own space - as well as a beautiful main bathroom with a bath and a separate toilet.
Further features of the home include reverse cycle air conditioning in cottage and extension; solar hot water; fully insulated (ceiling and walls) and double-glazed windows in extension and reworked rooms; all new services (plumbing and drainage), rewired, replastered and fully renovated in existing cottage; and retained character old style windows in the cottage bedrooms.
There is a drive-in garage with internal access into the living area, and off-street parking for multiple cars and a private backyard.
This home is located in the heart of Launceston CBD, within walking distance to everything, including the LGH, Charles Street cafes and takeaway hot-spots, supermarkets and other conveniences.
The team at Key 2 Property are so excited to present this superb home to the public. Properties like this don't last long, so book an appointment with Ananda and Kate today.
