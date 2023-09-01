Steven Spencer has held plenty of roles at North Launceston Football Club and he is about to add another - club legend.
The 73-year-old becomes just the 14th legend in the club's 130-year history on Saturday, an honour he initially thought he was undeserving of.
However, the club had 72 replies in just 17 minutes giving him the thumbs up.
"It shocks you a bit and I didn't say no, I said 'oh well, if everyone feels that'," Spencer said.
"That was another thing that made me feel better, the whole Committee of Management was unanimous and many different people have come to me - the vice-president said 'I read half of that and I voted for it straightaway, I didn't have to read the full thing about what you've done'."
Affectionately nicknamed 'Dougie', Spencer admitted he'd done "a lot for the club" over his time and it's fair to say that he has.
He was on the Committee of Management for 14 years, several of those as senior vice-president, as well as being the sponsorship director, membership director and function coordinator.
Over his time, he started corporate boxes at what is now UTAS Stadium and brought in 57 sponsors - including the likes of Nubrik, Hymark Furniture, Targetts, TR Petroleum and Mobil.
"When you look at sponsorship, it's very important that you don't just come and grab money, you've got to give back and be honest and reliable - that's how I got Nubrik," he said.
"I went over and went to Fitzroy, Carlton and Essendon and looked at how the clubs worked ... Nubrik had given us this sponsorship and State League was telecast, which was magnificent.
"When I went to Nubrik, we were playing in Burnie, Devonport, Clarence, North Hobart, Launceston and their marketing people, they would see where the ball is most of the time and put their sign in the corner where everyone was kicking for goal."
Spencer also had plenty of success on-field, playing in 14 grand finals for 12 premiership victories - two under-19s, seven reserves and three seniors.
Joining the under-19s in 1966, he kicked 84 goals the following year and was a member of their state premiership-winning side in Burnie.
He played four seniors matches as a teenager but mainly plied his trade in the reserves until he was 25, winning six consecutive premierships in 170 games under the coaching of Tony 'Chang' Young.
"I wasn't a champion footballer, but I'll tell you I was fit," he said.
"I thought 'they may be better than me, but I'm not giving up' - I was fit."
Instead of chasing seven reserves premierships in a row, he was promoted to the seniors for 1975 and was a member of North Launceston's drought-breaking premiership, their first in 13 years.
He won two more in 1978 and '79 before returning to the reserves and taking out the Robins' best and fairest.
After that, it was time for a change after approximately more than 400 games for North.
"It wasn't doing as much here at North because we were winning grand finals all the time," he said.
Brother Richard was coaching Beaconsfield in the Tamar Football Association, so Spencer went there and fittingly, won the premiership. After two seasons there, he moved to Hillwood.
Spencer named the drought-breaking 1975 NTFA grand final as his major highlight, before following it up with the state decider later that year.
The Robins were defeated by Glenorchy 18.24 (132) to 16.12 (108) as Peter Hudson kicked seven goals in a match that has gone down in Tasmanian Football folklore - entered in the hall of fame as a memorable game.
"Graham Hunnibell's speech said 'this is like running out on the MCG Dougie' because you run up there and you go up and it's like a Greek arena, everyone seems to be on you with that many people," Spencer said.
"One thing about North Hobart is that you're in the game all the time - like the full-back can kick to the rover - if he gets past you and has a run, boom, you're there."
Earlier in his career, Spencer also had a fantastic seat to another major day in Tasmanian football - the 1967 state grand final between Wynyard and North Hobart where the goalposts were pulled out of the ground.
The Robins' under-19s side took on Ulverstone as the curtain-raiser when Spencer was just 16.
Ulverstone hadn't been beaten in three years, had four senior players and North Launceston won by three points.
"We went down with a huge convoy and when we walked onto the oval, we were only kids, it was unreal," he said.
"There were two grandstands taken over by North Hobart already and they just went wild, because we were against a Coastal team - the North Hobart supporters barracked for us all day too."
Having been involved with the club for such a long time, Spencer had several people to thank.
Starting with his wife Cheryl, he also thanked his coaches Kevin McLean, Peter Daniel and Young.
Jack Hill Snr, who the club's best and fairest is named after, was also thanked - having tutored Spencer during his time on the board.
