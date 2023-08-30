The family of Zoe Duncan say they are able to breathe properly for the very first time in 22 years upon hearing the closing statements from Tasmania's child sexual abuse inquiry.
Amanda Duncan, whose sister Zoe was allegedly raped by a doctor at the Launceston General Hospital, stood among a collective group of victim-survivors who had just attended the close of the Commission of Inquiry into institutional child sexual abuse.
They included Katrina Munting, Azra Beach, Tiffany Skeggs, Angelique Knight, Daisy Ford, Benjamin Felton and Ashley Youth Detention Centre whistleblower Alysha.
These were the people who had come forward to the commission and bravely told their stories of harm and betrayal so that no other Tasmanian children, now and into the future, fell prey to the same predatory behaviours and ignorant responses that they had been forced to endure.
An emotional Ms Duncan said she wished that Zoe too could also have heard the closing words of the commissioners.
"People say that Tassie air is some of the purest and freshest in the world,and I feel like I haven't, and my family haven't, been able to experience that fresh air for 22 years since Zoe was abused at the LGH," she said.
"After hearing what the commissioners had to say today, and in waiting for the final report, I feel like I am able to walk out of this building today and breathe the fresh air for the first time in 22 years.
"I'm really sad that Zoe didn't get to experience this, but I would like to thank the commissioners for all that they have done."
Victim-survivor Katrina Munting, who experienced persistent sexual abuse from her high school teacher in the 1990s, said the government was now being forced to finally listen, instead of ignoring people for so long.
She said she was grateful for the work of the commissioners, whose closing statements were powerful and gave her hope for change.
"One hundred and ninety one recommendations, that is, on the one hand, it is abysmal, but on the other it fills me with hope because that is 191 things we can fix so that our young people in the future don't have to experience what we experienced, nor do they have to live the lives that some of us still endure now," Ms Munting said.
Victim-survivor Azra Beach, who was sexually abused while in state foster care, said the words of the commissioners meant the absolute world to her.
"It was so validating to finally get that recognition because for so long our out-of-home care, and Ashley Youth Detention Centre, has been ignored across the board," she said.
"[The premier] did speak to me out the front and I asked him 'Are you going to implement those 191 recommendations in a timely manner?' And he assured me that he would. And I will hold him to that."
