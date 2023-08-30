Police scanners will now go dark as Tasmania Police transitions to a new, encrypted radio communication system.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said it was a historic day as police officers signed off on the old radio network for the final time on August 30.
"The police scanner is dead," Mr Ellis said.
"Our people will be far more safe when they're out about protecting the Tasmanian community.
"For all those people that listen in to the police scanner, it's time to get a life or a Netflix subscription."
Police officers will now use the Tasmanian Government Radio Network (TasGRN), which is encrypted, offers better audio quality and transmitters include features like GPS tracking and duress buttons.
Mr Ellis said with more than 100 broadcast towers dotted across the state, the new network's coverage was a "quantum leap".
He said the $763 million radio network would ensure information about the public and police officers would be kept safe from eavesdroppers.
"It prevents access of sensitive information," Mr Ellis said.
"Whether that's the public's details, or our operational police officers when they're out in the field.
"The encryption service that it delivers will be particularly important to protect police as they go about what is often sensitive and, and potentially dangerous at work as well."
TasGRN combines radio communications for all emergency services and other government agencies into one network, and is one of the first of its kind globally.
Hydro Tasmania, TasNetworks, Parks and Wildlife and Sustainable Timber Tasmania all use TasGRN, with the Tasmania Fire Service, SES and Ambulance Tasmania due to transition through September and October.
