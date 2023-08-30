The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

The PressBox - Episode 19 discusses NTFA, TSL, NPL and Ashes

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 30 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jaws, ET, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park ... and now Meander Valley versus Deloraine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.