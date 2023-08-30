Jaws, ET, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park ... and now Meander Valley versus Deloraine.
As outlined in this week's episode of The Pressbox, The Examiner's photographers have produced more films than Steven Spielberg this week with plenty of entertaining footage overlaying our sports team discussing all the action heading into finals.
Bracknell, Longford, South Launceston, Old Scotch, St Pats, Perth and Lilydale also make the final NTFA cut along with Launceston in the State League, the Northern Tasmanian Junior Football Association grand finals plus Launceston United and Riverside in NPL Tasmania soccer.
The team review all the action from Saturday and Sunday and look ahead to another hectic schedule this weekend.
And there's also some summer sport action with a visit from Launceston's most famous sporting export Ricky Ponting.
Mowbray's finest may have been in town to promote his range of wines, but that didn't stop him producing some vintage stuff on the cricket front, as he questioned how much England may have known about the controversial ball change which changed the course of the decisive last Ashes Test.
