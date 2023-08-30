An expletive-laden rant at a police officer, during which she called him a "f---ing pig", and using a fake name has cost a George Town woman dearly.
Crystal Maree Davidson, 24, pleaded guilty to using abusive language towards a police officer, stating a false name and address, failing to appear in court and possessing drug paraphernalia.
She appeared at Launceston Magistrates Court on August 30.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen told the court that on February 16, 2023, George Town police were called to a house due to a noise complaint.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said while an officer was speaking with the primary occupant of the house, Davidson began to swear, calling him a "dumb c---".
Asked her name and address, Davidson initially refused before saying her name was "Cassandra Saunders" - something she later said was "because she could" and it was the first name she thought of.
She was told not to use offensive language. However, she did not stop - continuing to hurl insults including "f---ing wanker" and a "f---ing pig", and was arrested.
During the arrest, she was heard to call the officer a "dumb dog" and that he should "get it through his pig head".
Police searched Davidson's house at George Town in June and found a glass smoking pipe and other paraphernalia, including electric coffee grinders. However, she denied using drugs and said the items were for others to use.
Magistrate Ken Stanton took issue with Davidson's demeanour in the courtroom and said she was showing a lack of respect for the process.
"I sense from the way you are standing and have watched the proceedings that you don't take this seriously," Mr Stanton said.
Davidson shrugged in response.
Mr Stanton asked Davidson if she was employed and how much she earned - part of standard proceedings - which prompted an interjection from a woman at the back of the courtroom.
The magistrate ejected the second woman from the room.
Asked about her failure to appear, Davidson said she was unwell during her previous hearing date and did not attend court as "no one likes COVID".
She also said she could not appear via phone as she had tonsillitis.
Mr Stanton said although she had pleaded guilty on an early occasion, something that usually indicates remorse, her demeanour in court and failure to appear cast doubt over that.
"I don't think you're showing remorse," he said.
Davidson was convicted on all counts and fined $600, to which she said "thanks" and muttered under her breath as she left the courtroom.
