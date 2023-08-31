Spring is in the air, and festival organisers are pouncing on the possibility of warmer weather with a stack of events pencilled in for September.
An array of festivals are on offer, from jazz to film and arts.
Here's our pick of the bunch ready to mark into your calendar.
Date: September 1-3
Tasmania's premier film festival has a jam-packed program of movies and experiences for its second "place-based" outing. It will be screening its program of movies across several Launceston destinations across three days. There is expected to be 11 feature films, eight classics, five sessions of more than 50 animations and over 20 Tassie and Australian shorts. The organisers have promised to have "everything for everyone".
Locations: The Plough Inn, Village Cinemas, Annexe Theatre, QVMAG, Peppers Silos Hotel, Royal Oak Hotel, dAda mUse Museum
Tickets: available online at breath-of-fresh-air.com.au/this-years-films/
Date: September 12
Two evenings of choral celebration will bring together hundreds of students from across Northern Tasmania. The first day will include Exeter, Glen Dhu, Invermay, Hagley, St Anthonys and Launceston, Preparatory Primary schools. While the second day will involve East Launceston, Riverside, Longford, Launceston Christian School, St Thomas Mores, Summerdale and Trevallyn Primary Schools.
Location: Launceston Conference Centre (Door of Hope)
Tickets: $10 each and can be purchased online at trybooking.com/eventlist/singfest
Dates: September 15-17
The Longford Jazz Festival will be celebrating a decade of bringing impromptu sessions, parades and more to the community. The program includes a cameo performance by Dan Sulzberger and his Southern Sidesteppers, a New Orleans Parade Band on the Sunday morning. While there will also be as mix-n-match bands where musicians get together throughout the weekend and work through popular jazz numbers.
Location: Longford
Tickets: Available online at Eventbrite, ranging in prices from $15 to $60 for different sessions.
Date: September 17-23
Spreading a theme of connecting and sharing - pathways to peace, the festival will encourage communities to come together and exchange thoughts, experiences and acts demonstrating kindness, peace and understanding. Two inspiring community leaders will be presenting during the festival, Rhonda Roberts and John Kamara. There will be an array of events happening throughout the month, with the program amping up between the September 17-23.
Location: Several locations across the Tamar.
Tickets: Free entry to community events
Dates: 20 September - 24
A truly Tasmanian music line-up, surreal Salvador Dali-inspired parties and Championship Wrestling are just a few events from this year's stacked Junction Arts Festival program. The program will show off a kaleidoscope of arts, culture and musical experiences. Junction coincides with the spring equinox and is encouraging festival-goers to shake off those winter blues.
Locations: Venues range from Sawtooth ARI, Du Cane Brewing, dAda mUse and the festival's hub and home, Prince's Square.
Tickets: For tickets and a full list of events on the program visit junctionartsfestival.com.au
Know of any other festivals going on in the region? Why not let us know about it:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.