The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Flowers on Riverside championing Cancer Council's Daffodil Day

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
August 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cancer Council Tasmania co-ordinator Ana Vrantsis, Flowers on Riverside's owner Mary Broadhurst and Kartia Neep are ready for Daffodil Day. Picture by Paul Scambler
Cancer Council Tasmania co-ordinator Ana Vrantsis, Flowers on Riverside's owner Mary Broadhurst and Kartia Neep are ready for Daffodil Day. Picture by Paul Scambler

Flower power will drive one of Cancer Council Tasmania's major fundraisers - Daffodil Day - and it's why Mary Broadhurst recently took over the ownership of Flowers on Riverside.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.