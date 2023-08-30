Flower power will drive one of Cancer Council Tasmania's major fundraisers - Daffodil Day - and it's why Mary Broadhurst recently took over the ownership of Flowers on Riverside.
"The reason we brought the shop too, is that flowers, not just for Daffodil Day, flowers touch people in all aspects of life," Mrs Broadhurst said.
"We use them to celebrate and commiserate, they can let someone know you care or add some brightness to your day."
Flowers on Riverside's "great creative designers" have been busy getting ready for the fundraiser, and will be selling daffodils for $7 for Daffodil Day on Thursday, August 31.
"Like most people, all our staff have been touched in some way by cancer," Mrs Broadhurst said.
"This is our chance to show our support as a florist, and the best way we can brighten people's day."
She said they were aiming to sell about 100 daffodils.
The shop is located on West Tamar Road, "we hope people will make the time to come in and just put their head in and donate and buy a bunch of flowers at the same time".
The daffodil is the international symbol of hope for everyone impacted by cancer, and the money raised will help Cancer Council fund world-class research.
"This year's theme: 'For all that cancer takes, give,' will resonate with so many Tasmanians who themselves, or their loved ones, are battling cancer," Cancer Council Tasmania chief executive Penny Egan said.
"But for every dollar raised, we are one step closer to a cancer-free future and that is the over-riding positive message of the day."
