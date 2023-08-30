With the Voice to Parliament referendum date set, advocates of the "yes" campaign say they are hitting the ground running for the six-week lead up to the vote.
Senator Carol Brown and Bass MP Bridget Archer were in Launceston with flyers and placards in hand as to reach out to voters ahead of the referendum on October 14.
Senator Brown said the Voice was a "simple proposition" and would help address shortcomings in the status quo.
She said gaps in health outcomes, educational attainment and life expectancy were all issues that could be addressed through the Voice.
"It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Australians to vote for greater recognition and listening to Indigenous Australians," Senator Brown said.
"This referendum will enable people to acknowledge, in the Constitution, Indigenous Australians and we'll put in place a Voice to Parliament.
"The Voice to Parliament is all about listening."
Polling shows the "no" vote leading in Tasmania, with 53 per cent of those surveyed saying they would not vote for a constitutionally-enshrined Voice and 5 per cent yet to make up their mind.
At the launch of the referendum campaign, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touted polling that showed 80 per cent of Indigenous Australians supported the Voice.
Opposition Indigenous Affairs spokesperson Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price said data released by GetUp! showed 45 per cent of Indigenous Australians knew anything about the Voice, and only 25 per cent supported it.
Ms Archer said there was a chance to reach undecided voters, and those who were voting no due to a lack of information, with a concerted grassroots effort.
"We're going to go out and do what we have been doing so far, which is knocking on people's doors, standing here in the mall and other places, talking to people who want more information," she said.
"It is important to remember that this has come from First Nations people, it is a direct result of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
"Of course First Nations people are, like all people, not a homogeneous group and there will be a variety of opinions.
"That's why this occasion is so important, this is an historic opportunity for every Australian to have a say."
Senator Brown said with 600 volunteers in the state, the campaign was well-positioned to reach voters.
"It's our hope that when people find out what the voice is about that they will say yes on October 14 because the Voice is simply about recognising Indigenous people," she said.
"It is simply about providing a Voice to Parliament, and that voice means to listen to Indigenous people when matters that impact them directly are being discussed by politicians and parliament."
Ms Archer said "listening" did not mean the Voice would be a passive bureaucratic body, and that it was about holding parliament to account.
"What it delivers is accountability," she said.
"The Voice will give advice to the parliament and the parliament retains primacy to make decisions.
"If the Parliament decides to take advice and disregard it, it will need to be accountable for that."
