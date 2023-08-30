Bridgenorth are preparing to host a full day of finals for the first time in about 40 years on Saturday, according to president Bobby Beams.
The Parrots had their reserves and women's teams finish on top of the ladder and they will both have home-ground advantage for Saturday's NTFA second semi-final finals.
"It's great firstly to have two teams in the finals and to finish on top and then to get a home final is really good," Beams said.
South Launceston have George Town in the under-18s, Bridgenorth hosts Old Launcestonians in the women's, Bridgenorth welcome South in the reserves and Hillwood face-off against South in the seniors.
Beams explained how the Parrots gained hosting duties.
"The NTFA, apart from the last few years, it's always been your bigger grounds where the finals have been hosted," he said.
"Now in their last few years, which is a great thing, they bring the footy to the communities and the clubs with the facilities get the opportunity to host a final.
"With the upgrades to our facilities over the last five years, it's given us that opportunity."
Beams went through the club's hosting history.
"When we went back through the history books, we held a stand-alone women's grand final in the COVID year but it was a one-off game," he said.
"But (otherwise) we go back to the '80s and we know Exeter played Beaconsfield.
"And that would have been a seniors and reserves but this is obviously the biggest (hosting) with four games that we've held and it's been 40 years since we have."
Although Beams wasn't sure of the exact date of those previous finals, he said it would have been in the Northern amateurs.
The Parrots are busily preparing for the big day and will have an outside barbecue and can bar to take the pressure off the canteen and inside bar.
Beams said West Tamar Council was helping out with some extra gravel for parking and rolling the ground.
While local football surfaces can be vulnerable to bad weather, Beams said Parrot Park was in great nick.
"The drainage in the ground we've got over the last few years has made that very good," he said.
"It will come up a treat with a few fine days later this week. We're just looking forward to getting a good crowd.
"Talking to the NTFA, their crowd numbers have been up by a lot this final series so that's really exciting."
Beams talked through the recent upgrades.
"The first one was the new canteen which is on the on the northern end of the building (2013)," he said.
"Then the next stage was the drainage and the lighting.
"The light is not a big issue for this final but the drainage is very important, especially as we've played on some really wet Saturdays this year. That water has been able to get away so there's actually no water on the ground at all."
In May, the Parrots unveiled their new changerooms for the men's and women's teams.
"The new new changerooms give us the ability to have four different changerooms on the day and when you host the the men and women's (finals) that's what you need," Beams said.
He added the club had done work on the umpires' rooms in recent weeks.
Second semi-finals at Bridgenorth on Saturday
