The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Bridgenorth's Bobby Beams says club delighted to be hosting NTFA finals

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 30 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridgenorth's Teagan Hodgetts in action against Scottsdale at Bridgenorth earlier this month. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Bridgenorth's Teagan Hodgetts in action against Scottsdale at Bridgenorth earlier this month. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Bridgenorth are preparing to host a full day of finals for the first time in about 40 years on Saturday, according to president Bobby Beams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.