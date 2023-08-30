Another teenager has been charged by police following an alleged series of assaults at Kings Meadows last week.
Tasmania Police said a 16-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday, August 29, and had been charged with common assault, stealing, and burglary.
She has been bailed to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court's youth justice division on October 5, according to police.
Police said they had been called to a car park around 5pm on Wednesday, August 23 after reports six teenagers were assaulting a young man.
"A witness who tried to intervene was allegedly assaulted by three of the youths," police said.
"He was reportedly assaulted a second time when he tried to intervene again after the same youths allegedly assaulted another man in a separate disturbance."
Police said the witness was treated at the scene and transported to the Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They said at least three people had been injured during multiple disturbances.
"Police believe the initial assault was a targeted incident involving people known to each other," police said.
Earlier this week, a 16-year-old boy has also been arrested and charged by police with a number of offence assaults after the incident on Hobart Road.
Police said they would like to speak with the first and third victim, and are interested to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incidents.
Information can be provided by calling police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au and quote reference number OR720974.
