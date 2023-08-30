Fossils unite against the stadium

I WAS one of the old fossils who attended the anti stadium rally on Sunday and no, Mr Champ (The Examiner, August 29), I'm not an 80 year old rocking chair fossil. Sadly it was extremely poorly advertised with the organisers apparently relying on Facebook to get the message out. When the pulp mill was proposed we were galvanised into action and our rallies brought together thousands, in one case 15,000. It was always in the media and we had great advertising. We also had Bob McMahon who knew virtually everyone in the media. We held meetings for supporters and had committee meetings and all that effort resulted in the people being heard. With regards to the pro stadium cohort, why do they have to send 35,000 stickers over to the mainland? It's not the big island having this enormous mushroom foisted on them, it's a state of less than 600,000 people and extremely limited money. Now I hear that there is to be another precinct for elite training apart from the stadium. We are already paying for a guy to be CEO of stadiums and now they want more and more money so they can train! What's wrong with Bellerive or UTAS? After all, Jeff Kennett says that the latter is the best football ground in the country!
Perhaps if the pro stadium lot get sick and can't get into the royal Hobart because it's full and there aren't any staff, they can chuff off to the stadium and be attended to by a football coach! After all, they are far better paid than our long suffering nurses!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
RECENT correspondents have questioned why the government has gone quiet on banning conversion practices. The Rockliff government has no interest in the damage and deaths resulting from conversion practices any more than it does for the loss of life through ambulance ramping. In fact, the Rockliff government has no interest in anything except pushing the stadium through even though the majority of Tasmanians are against it. Legislation covering political donation disclosure has been ready for five years, but Rockliff prefers to delay it until after the next election. Tasmania is a wonderful state with wonderful people who deserve good governance, instead we have Rockliff who places Victoria and the AFL above everyone and everything else. The Rockliff government must go, and soon, not just to stop their daily ineptness, but before they saddle future Tasmanian generations with the cost of an unwanted stadium and the Marinus Link.
Victor Marshall, Meander
I AM writing to mention my long term concerns with the operation of private job providers, who apparently make huge profits while doing very little (if anything) to give real support to the unemployed. Also, the so-called "mutual obligations" are unrealistic and simply a punitive weapon against the unemployed. There is strong evidence to suggest that we should return to a fit-for-purpose PUBLIC service, such as a revamped Commonwealth Employment Service, to actually manage unemployment in some helpful ways.
Anne Brelsford Legana
I WAS surprised to learn that, despite a high rainfall winter, our dam levels are 45 per cent. Is this through power sales to Victoria? If so it is a grievous fault, particularly when Tasmania is unable to commit 50 MW of power to allow the Boyer paper mill to convert to electricity from coal.
I see this as a sellout and that the Marinus link will also not be a positive contributor to Tasmania and Tasmanians. It's time for this government to fess up and start working for Tasmania.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
THE irony is that Rio Tinto blew up Juukan Gorge.
How does one promote the 'Yes vote' while wearing the shirt of a company that destroyed sacred sites?
James Newton, Newstead
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.