Fossils unite against the stadium

I WAS one of the old fossils who attended the anti stadium rally on Sunday and no, Mr Champ (The Examiner, August 29), I'm not an 80 year old rocking chair fossil. Sadly it was extremely poorly advertised with the organisers apparently relying on Facebook to get the message out. When the pulp mill was proposed we were galvanised into action and our rallies brought together thousands, in one case 15,000. It was always in the media and we had great advertising. We also had Bob McMahon who knew virtually everyone in the media. We held meetings for supporters and had committee meetings and all that effort resulted in the people being heard. With regards to the pro stadium cohort, why do they have to send 35,000 stickers over to the mainland? It's not the big island having this enormous mushroom foisted on them, it's a state of less than 600,000 people and extremely limited money. Now I hear that there is to be another precinct for elite training apart from the stadium. We are already paying for a guy to be CEO of stadiums and now they want more and more money so they can train! What's wrong with Bellerive or UTAS? After all, Jeff Kennett says that the latter is the best football ground in the country!