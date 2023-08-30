The Examiner
Tasmania backing away from Voice to Parliament, polling shows

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
August 30 2023
About half of Tasmanians surveyed in a new poll believe the Voice to Parliament will not improve the lives of Aboriginal people.
More than half of Tasmanians have indicated they will vote 'no' in a recent poll on the Voice to Parliament referendum, conducted on behalf of the Institute of Public Affairs.

