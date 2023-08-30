It wouldn't be the first thing you think of but there's perhaps no more important component to winning footy finals than the pre-game pump up song.
Yes it's the captain who gets to take the coin toss but it's the DJ that will be in control of the mood for the NTFA teams this weekend.
Some songs get your heart pumping from the opening note but often the secret is a build up to a scream-at-the-top-of-your-lungs chorus.
The Matildas - Australia's women's soccer team - had Nikki Webster's 'Strawberry Kisses' as their go-to tune during the Women's World Cup earlier this month.
Webster rose to fame when she sung at the opening ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympics.
So what are the key ingredients to a pre-game banger?
Essentially a guilty pleasure, the team pump up song has to be high-energy, universally known and easy to sing along with.
Above all, it has to have that nostalgia that means you can't help but smile when it comes on.
They're not necessarily Grammy winners but they're the winning songs in club changerooms.
What will your team be listening to this weekend?
