Early morning visitors are common for cafes, but The Rivermouth Cafe had an unusual one earlier this week.
A whale was caught having the time of its life, breaching the water multiple times at the river mouth at Scamander.
Staff member Em Carson captured the moment, and said she was excited to see it.
"I always miss them," Miss Carson said.
"There were a couple coming through a few months ago, just breaching their backs. But this one has having a bit of a play."
Around 7.30am on Tuesday, August 29, she said someone having a cup of tea on the cafe's deck spotted the whale.
"We didn't have any customers in at the time, normally there's people around," she said.
"Our chef, John, was in the kitchen and ran out to watch it too."
While not easy to spot, Miss Carson said people often spotted whales along Scamander's coastline.
"You've just got to be looking at the right time, and be very lucky," she said.
Humpback and southern right whales are making their long migration north from polar waters between May and December, according to Marine and Safety Tasmania.
They said those whales were regularly sighted off Tasmania's coast.
