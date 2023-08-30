The Examiner
Tasmanian Commission of Inquiry to make 191 recommendations

By Isabel Bird
Updated August 30 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Commission of Inquiry president Marcia Neave
Commission of Inquiry president Marcia Neave

The final report of the Commission of Inquiry will provide 191 recommendations to ensure child sexual abuse never again occurs in Tasmania's institutions.

