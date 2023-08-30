The Examiner
Senate inquiry hearings on the NDIA held in Tasmania

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated August 31 2023 - 8:16am, first published 7:00am
An Senate committee is in Tasmania over two days as part of an inquiry into the capability and culture of the National Disability Insurance Agency.
National Disability Insurance Agency staff and many support workers do not have the capacity to understand autism, a Senate inquiry has been told.

