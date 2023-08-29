The Examiner
Launceston listens to the No side of the Voice at public forum

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 30 2023 - 4:30am
Liberal Party Senator for the Northern Territory and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price with forum host, Mike Milloy. Picture Paul Scambler
Over 100 soon to be voters attended a community forum on the Voice to Parliament Referendum at the Tramsheds Tuesday afternoon, listening to reasons for the No vote.

