Over 100 soon to be voters attended a community forum on the Voice to Parliament Referendum at the Tramsheds Tuesday afternoon, listening to reasons for the No vote.
In attendance was special guest speaker and opposition spokesperson for Indigenous Affairs, Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
Hosted by organiser Mike Milloy, Ms Price answered questions around the Voice and why voters should say 'No' when the time comes to vote in October.
In the crowd were attendees seeking more information, and some who had made up their minds, including West Tamar resident Karen Mace.
Ms Mace said she agreed the Voice was "divisive."
"There's no need to change the constitution to do what the government says they want to do, I think everything is there for the government to do what it needs to do now," Ms Mace said.
"They're not listening to the 11 Aboriginal representatives in Parliament already; there's a lot of money being spent and we don't know where it's going.
"It's not making the difference it's supposed to make, so why would a Voice like the one they're proposing make a difference?"
Ms Mace said she believed a 'Yes' outcome would have a negative impact on the country.
"Already we've seen a lot of division and a lot of really unpleasant behavior and attitudes, I think this could drive division even deeper in our country."
Another attendee, Nicolas, said he was attending to learn more information on the topic.
"Given the government's performances on the last three big major items like COVID, climate change, and this is the trifecta; almost certainly, I'd be voting no." he said.
"From the information I've looked at I'd say Indigenous Australians are well represented, with 11 politicians in the federal Parliament.
Senator Price said the constitution belonged to every Australian, and making an amendment would be a "huge undertaking."
"What they're asking is not actually a modest ask of the Australian people, given that the proposed entity has absolutely no detail," Ms Price said.
"There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that has been demonstrated or can be demonstrated that it will be effective, by way of improving the lives of marginalised Aboriginal Australians.
