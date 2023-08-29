Whether climate change may, eventually, "entirely erase" winter as a season is the question at the heart of a new production coming to the Princess Theatre this month.
The touring performance, The End of Winter - an essay-like solo play "about loss and resilience" - was written in the wake of the devastating 2019 bushfires.
Penned by award-winning Australian playwright Noëlle Janaczewsk, the "love letter to cold weather" will play twice at the Earl Arts Centre on Thursday, August 31.
The End of Winter stars actress Jane Phegan in a solo-performance traversing the realms of childhood memory, science, art and where a writer goes in search of the season she loves.
"This is a tribute to the season that the character loves," Phegan said.
"How someone who, moving from London to Sydney, can reconnect with that fullness of that season, especially when climate change is encroaching on it and lessening it.
"It's an exploration of where someone can go, both physically and in their imagination, to get their fill of that winter feeling."
Phegan - who claimed Sydney Theatre Critics Awards Best Actor in a production for the performance - has toured the 50-minute show extensively since early 2022.
The "beautiful story of exploration" also focuses on the loss its main character experiences after the death of her mother.
"There's a question of loss; that we'd be losing for the lover of winter and for the summer lover," Phegan said.
"What are the consequences to that on a scientific and a personal level? How does a loss of perspective affect us, because summer isn't as great without winter.
"It does have its hope though: winter isn't gone yet and we can do something to change that."
She's worked previously with The End of Winter's director Kate Gaul and Janaczewsk on its "companion piece", the production Good with Maps, which came to the Earl Arts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Phegan, coming back to Tasmania - a place reputed for its cold weather - on the final day of "true winter", August 31, has a somewhat special significance.
"We are really thinking about it and I know that our audience will be too," she said.
"It's always special coming here but I think there's going to be a strong thought about the literal end of winter in our performance in the, traditionally, coldest spot in Australia."
The End of Winter arrives for two showings at The Earl Arts Centre on Thursday, August 31, at 11.00am and at 7.30pm, with tickets available at the Theatre North Website.
