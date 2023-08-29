Tasmania Police are on the hunt for a person of interest after an incident on Tuesday, August 29.
A police spokesperson said the dangerous driving and evade incident in Ravenswood was reported at 1.41pm.
"Numerous police resources, including the Westpac Rescue Helicopter have been dispatched in an attempt to locate the person of interest," the spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 or contact Crime Stoppers Tasmania via www.crimestopperstas.com.au.
