The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania Police search Ravenswood following dangerous driving incident

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dangerous driving incident sparks police search. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dangerous driving incident sparks police search. Picture by Paul Scambler

Tasmania Police are on the hunt for a person of interest after an incident on Tuesday, August 29.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.