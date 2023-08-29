More power to Tasmanians

For the past year, Tasmanian Labor has been pushing for Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power.
Tasmanians rightly expect nothing less, given we built and own the Hydro.
But instead, after 10 years of Liberal government, we are paying skyrocketing mainland prices for our power - and Tasmanians are struggling just to survive under the weight of massive price hikes and the wider cost-of-living crisis.
Under the Liberals, power prices have gone up by more than 20 per cent since June last year - or almost $500 for the average household - and there is no power available for any new business or for existing businesses to expand.
This is a mess of the Government's own making, after the Premier Jeremy Rockliff and his Energy Minister Guy Barnett botched every aspect of their energy policy.
They broke their promise to Tasmanians and abandoned the policy they took to the last election to cap power prices - and even voted down Labor's attempts to introduce a power price cap on three occasions.
They could still fix the mess they created by going back to this policy, but Minister Barnett would rather continue to try to spin his way out of what Tasmanians were promised.
But no amount of spin will change the fact that Tasmanians are hurting and Minister Barnett and the Premier refuse to provide the support they so desperately need.
Under our Right Priorities Plan, Tasmanian Labor will prioritise creating a Tasmania-first energy policy to back Tasmanian businesses and make sure Tasmanians only pay a Tasmanian price for power.
Labor will cap power price increases at 2.5 per cent a year for all households and small businesses and we'll do that in the first 100 days of government.
We will also re-establish the electricity rebate scheme that was in place in 2018 to support our small businesses.
The average Tasmanian household will be more than $400 a year better off under Labor's plan.
We will also make resolving the challenges facing windfarm projects in Tasmania a priority for our first term in office.
We must harness our world-class wind resources to support the current needs of our state and the future needs of our major industries.
Labor knows the Liberals' energy policy is not working for major industrials who depend on energy security, for larger businesses forced to re-contract at much higher prices, for small business owners already facing crippling price pressures, or for households.
Having an energy-constrained economy is inconceivable in a place like Tasmania, with our abundance of renewable energy resources, and we need a government that fixes this instead of ignoring it.
Labor knows how important the Hydro is to Tasmania. Labor governments built the Hydro, a Labor government saved the Hydro when the Liberals' tried to privatise it, and a Labor government will rebuild the Hydro into what it was and should always have been - a publicly owned, publicly operated economic engine for the state.
Only Labor has a plan to make sure Tasmanian customers pay Tasmanian prices for power, both now and well into the future.
Rebecca White is the Tasmanian Labor Leader
