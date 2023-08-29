The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Free2b Girls secures Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal grant

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
August 29 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Free2b Girls already runs programs for girls aged between 12-17 across the North-East, including in Campbell Town. Funding will see their reach expand to programs for young women. Picture by Northern Midlands Council
Free2b Girls already runs programs for girls aged between 12-17 across the North-East, including in Campbell Town. Funding will see their reach expand to programs for young women. Picture by Northern Midlands Council

A rural charity will be able to make a bigger impact in the lives of young women after a financial boost.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.