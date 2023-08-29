A rural charity will be able to make a bigger impact in the lives of young women after a financial boost.
Free2b Girls was one of 17 Australian organisations to benefit from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) grants.
The organisation secured $20,000 and founder Tani Langoulant said it meant they could start programs for 18-25 year-old women on the East Coast.
"We find a lot of people in rural areas, either they leave or stay, and there's a lot of social isolation and geographical isolation," Mrs Langoulant said.
Free2b Girls already runs initiatives for ages 12-17 across the North-East, and she said they were "excited" to explore models that would work for young women.
"We work with the community resources that already exist to work with young women in rural areas," she said.
They've helped so much to make things happen, they've been a bit of a lifeline for us.- Free2b Girls founder Tani Langoulant
Starting six years ago, Mrs Langoulant said they had grown from a group that met once a week, and their programs also include mentorships.
The ability to apply for funding was made possible through their partnership with Highways and Byways.
Mrs Langoulant was full of praise for the support from the organisation.
"They've helped so much to make things happen, they've been a bit of a lifeline for us," she said.
Highways and Byways executive officer Jane Collopy said Free2b Girls was a model they were excited to support.
"We were funded in Tasmania by catholic sisters to go into remote and regional areas," Ms Collopy said.
"We are also small and can be adaptable ... we operate on trusting relationships."
FRRR people programs portfolio lead Jill Karena said loneliness was prevalent across rural communities.
"In the applications for this round, we read about a lot of projects explicitly addressing loneliness and social isolation," Ms Karena said.
"There is a clear need for social connection within remote, rural and regional communities and we're grateful for our continued partnership with CCI Giving, as it allows us to provide much needed funding to help combat the loneliness we're seeing in communities throughout rural Australia."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.