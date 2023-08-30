Zac Reissig scored against his old club as Riverside won the NPL Tasmania derby against Launceston City 1-0.
Following his brother Max by joining Olympic after playing all his junior soccer at Prospect, Reissig has become a solid presence in the Windsor Park defence but it was at the opposite end where he had a major impact on a chilly Wednesday night.
With the contest looking destined for a rare draw, Olympic struck 14 minutes from time.
Gedi Krusa's free-kick was met by Adrian Anthony and despite Lachy Clark making a strong save he was powerless to prevent Reissig pouncing on the rebound to claim his first goal for the season and second at statewide level,
The clash brought together the league's seventh and sixth placed sides with City still harbouring hopes of claiming fifth from Clarence.
With at least half a dozen of the participants playing against their former teams, there was plenty of spice on show and the biggest surprise of the first half was that it finished cardless as well as goalless.
Former Devonport teammates Krusa and Joel Stone were orchestrating affairs in the middle but both sides struggled to create clear opportunities early on, the jinking runs of City winger Stef Tantari looking the most likely route to break the deadlock.
Canadian centre-back Anthony was a commanding influence in the Olympic defence with the respective forward lines adding to the cosmopolitan feel by featuring players of Portuguese, Ukrainian, Brazilian, Italian and American heritage.
The game opened up significantly after the break as both sides pushed for the three points.
Reissig met Will Milner's tantalising cross but could only head it straight downwards after which City began to dominate the goal attempts.
Import striker Mateus Filho grew into the game only to be denied by both Reissig's goalline clearance and the assistant referee's offside flag while Olympic keeper Dan Nash's acrobatics kept out Mac Wilcox's shot..
Reissig's goal came slightly against the run of play but Krusa was denied a second soon after by another smart Clark save.
City had won the teams' two previous meetings this season 2-0 and 4-0 but had lost three on the trot without scoring heading into the fixture.
The game had originally been scheduled as a Friday night fixture a month earlier but was postponed due to bad weather.
Toby Harrop scored the only goal as Riverside won the sides' under-21 clash by the same 1-0 scoreline.
