South Launceston and Rocherlea will be looking to clean up their ball-use on the second weekend of the NTFA premier finals.
South, who defeated the Tigers by 16 points, will play Hillwood at Bridgenorth on Saturday while Rocherlea will play Longford at Hillwood on Sunday.
Bulldogs coach Jack Maher said South would be looking to execute the basics better.
"We were a little sloppy with our foot skills when normally we're razor sharp on them," he said.
"(We've got to) just tidy that up and just be a bit tougher around that contest and really get on top of that clearance stuff."
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting will likely approach this weekend with a similar message.
"We made probably a few too many mistakes but I don't think we were out of the game at any stage," he said.
"We were always in it, I think it was about 20 scoring shots to 19.
"So we were in the game, it was just we made a few skill areas. I thought our linking going forward occasionally wasn't quite there."
One of South Launceston's strengths on Saturday was their ability to finish off the game.
Rocherlea didn't lie down and were a chance of coming back when their star Jordan Cousens kicked a goal on the run 10 minutes into the last quarter.
"We've practised and spoken about how to close out a game," Maher said.
"I said to the boys earlier in the year, we lost those games we didn't know how to win.
"We were just able to create stoppage after stoppage and just take the heat out of it.
"And then young Bailey (Lowe) kicks one off the ground in the (goal) square and it put the game to bed which was good."
Zane Brown, who snagged two goals and was arguably the Tigers' best on the weekend, presents as crucial to their chances against Hillwood.
He was lively all day, laying big tackles and wriggling free of opponents' outstretched arms.
The small forward kicked a memorable goal in the last quarter, collecting the ball off his laces, wheeling around and crisply kicking truly from 30 metres on the run.
Ponting had high praise for his performance.
"He has made a career out of being a crafty forward and finishing his work," he said.
"He doesn't need a lot of touches to be able to hurt you.
"He's always giving you 100 per cent. There's not much of him, he's probably 170-odd centimetres tall but he's quite good in the air and he's really crafty on the ground. So he's made a big career out of kicking heaps of goals."
Ponting said Jack Rushton, who watched from the sidelines with his leg bandaged, was a chance to return this weekend after missing due to a knock to the knee.
"He said that if it was do-or-die he probably could have played (Saturday) but because of the double chance he might give it an extra week," he said.
"He just had a bit of a knock on it at training through the week and it just hasn't quite come up.
"With the second chance, it's just not worth risking it this time of year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.