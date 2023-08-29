After 10 years, the community continues to rally behind the much anticipated Longford Jazz Festival, which returns in September.
From impromptu sessions, parades and more, the festival has celebrated all things jazz thanks to a small but dedicated committee.
Festival organiser and pianist Don Ives said when they started 10 years ago, they had no idea how long it would run for.
"We did one, then two and we've gone on from there; we did three successful festivals through COVID and that was when everyone really got into it and made it happen," Mr Ives said.
"We change the format from year to year but only around the basic things the festival should have, like the street parade and gospel service which is an integral part."
He said since COVID-19, they found more talent in Tasmania than they ever realised.
"It's been successful in every which way, mainly that we've been able to hold it in Longford and continue to do so," he said.
"We've utilised every facility we can in the area, and it's attracted people not just from the mainland but all over Tasmania... it's unique in a way."
A jazz pianist himself, Mr Ives said genre was an "international language".
"When you meet with musician friends you're all talking the one language," Mr Ives said.
The program includes a cameo performance by Dan Sulzberger and his Southern Sidesteppers, a New Orleans Parade Band on the Sunday morning, as well as the Mix-n-Match bands where musicians get together throughout the weekend and work through popular jazz numbers.
"It's an infectious type of music, people say they don't like jazz but they don't know what jazz is," Mr Ives said.
The Longford Jazz Festival runs from September 15 to 17, with tickets available online.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.