The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Business

TasFoods pins hopes to poultry and cheese units after Betta sale

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 30 2023 - 8:50am, first published August 29 2023 - 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TasFoods bought Nichols Poultry from Rob Nichols in 2016. It will now be TasFoods' main business unit. File photo
TasFoods bought Nichols Poultry from Rob Nichols in 2016. It will now be TasFoods' main business unit. File photo

TasFoods - the state's biggest public agribusiness - has been in a rough patch lately.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.