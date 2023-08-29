TasFoods - the state's biggest public agribusiness - has been in a rough patch lately.
The food group's share price has been grinding downward for months, after failed efforts at bringing the company into profitability.
With cash reserves depleting and no sign of support from shareholders for yet more cash injections this year, TasFoods was on an unstable financial footing.
Revenue was growing, but margins were stagnating, and losses were continuing as it burned through more than $430,000 cash every month in the year to June 30.
Something had to be done.
New chief executive officer Scott Hadley began a review of the various businesses shortly after he joined the company in late 2021, to decide which units should continue, and which ones to ditch.
For TasFoods, the business environment of the past few years has been difficult.
"With the current economic conditions around inflation, pressures, cost of living, we're seeing consumers trading down," Mr Hadley said.
"So things like private label or Coles and Woolworths branded products are really increasing, at the expense of branded products."
TasFoods sells Betta Milk, which is about double the price of supermarket-label milk, while its Nichols Chicken offering is slightly more expensive than the supermarket-label birds.
With costs biting and less cash in their pockets, many Tasmanians have been opting for the cheaper variants.
On top of that, COVID-related disruptions to supply chains and the war in Ukraine had helped drive up the cost of inputs like wheat, used as feed for its poultry unit Nichols, and raw milk.
It wasn't until near the end of 2022 that the first strategic view changes came.
The company sold off its four cold room distribution warehouses used in its main milk business, Betta Milk, raising a rumoured $3.5 million in the process.
In June this year, it sold its Shima Wasabi unit to Hillwood Berries for $700,000.
Then this week came the news the company had agreed to sell Betta Milk, Meander Valley Dairy and the Pyengana Dairy brands to NSW-based Bega Cheese, in an $11 million deal.
If the transaction is approved by regulators, it will see the iconic Burnie-based Betta Milk brand transferred to mainland hands after 65 years of history, joining Tassie's other big milk brand, Pura, in the Bega Cheese stable.
There was no detail provided on how employees in Burnie and at Meander Valley Dairy in Launceston could be affected.
The response from the market to the deal was lukewarm - TasFood shares rose by 13.6 per cent on Monday, but had given up most of those gains by the next day.
But for Mr Hadley, the deal gives both financial certainty and a strategic direction for the company.
"TasFoods has been struggling to make a profit since its inception," he said.
"What this transaction does for TasFoods is it's a fantastic opportunity to reset the business, stabilise, and then, in conjunction with our board and shareholders, work out where we go from there."
Mr Hadley said one of the triggers for the decision to sell off Betta in the first place was the rising cost of raw milk in Tasmania.
"It's stabilized now, but over the last 18 months, it's probably gone up 30 to 40 per cent per litre," he said.
"That's been hard to manage, plus, we have distribution costs around the state as well, so we've had a lot of pressure from input costs."
Assuming the deal goes through - it needs approval from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission and other bodies - TasFoods will become a much smaller and streamlined business, Mr Hadley said.
Mr Hadley said having no debt will allow the group to focus on expansion of the two remaining units - Nichols Poultry and Pyengana Cheese.
The biggest opportunities are in expanding cheese output and varieties, and selling it to more people.
In chicken, he said more cost saving measures need to be made. But there is opportunity for expansion there into pet food and treat lines.
The divestment of Betta Milk should help in the expansion opportunities at Pyengana, he said.
A large proportion of the milk produced at the three Pyengana farms is currently sent to the Burnie Betta processing plant, where it is used to make the company's Pyengana Milk product.
But once Bega takes control, all Pyengana farm milk will be utilised to produce cheese on-site, Mr Hadley says.
That will allow TasFoods to expand cheese output, opening up more opportunities to sell interstate and even overseas, he says.
"We sell more Pyengana Cheese on the mainland than we do in Tasmania" he said.
He said there were big opportunities to begin making a variety of cheese products and market them interstate and overseas.
He says more work will be needed to get the business ready to be accredited for export, including small investments on its storage facility in Pyengana.
"We'll start that process in the next month or so, once we get more certainty around this transaction."
In chicken, Mr Hadley said he is proud of the work the company has done to revive profitability at Nichols.
Excluding sales of the discontinued Isle & Skye organic chicken business, poultry revenue increased by 32 per cent in the quarter ended June 30. Margins increased by 7 per cent.
He said more investment is needed to cut production costs at Nichols.
