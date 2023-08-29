The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

A classical concert of female composers is touring Launceston, Tasmania

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian and Ossa Music Prize-winning pianist Sarah Chick will perform in Launceston. Picture by Peter W Allen
Tasmanian and Ossa Music Prize-winning pianist Sarah Chick will perform in Launceston. Picture by Peter W Allen

An award-winning Tasmanian pianist is undertaking a seven concert statewide tour in an effort to highlight the under-represented work and lives of female composers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.