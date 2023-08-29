An award-winning Tasmanian pianist is undertaking a seven concert statewide tour in an effort to highlight the under-represented work and lives of female composers.
Third year University of Tasmania Bachelor of Music student Sarah Chick's presentation Portraits: Women Composing Wonders is travelling to regional Tasmania, including Launceston, from late August to early September.
The tour has been made possible after Chick was awarded the Ossa Music Prize last month, which is valued at more than $10,000 and included the fully-funded tour.
Portraits: Women Composing Wonders includes works from French composer Cecile Chaminade, the pioneering Black American Margaret Bonds and young Greek-Australian Aristea Mellos, as well as Tasmanian composer Catherine Parker.
"Often there's not a lot of pieces that are performed by female composers in classical music teachings or concerts," Chick said.
"I wanted to focus on them because they're under-represented, which is why I developed Portraits to highlight their music.
"But I wanted to turn it into something that focused on their lives and their stories as well."
The concert includes actual portraits of the female composers, alongside brief interludes between compositions where Chick will tell the stories of their lives.
"It was eye-opening even for me as a classical student with a piano backgrounds," she said.
"They're not as popular as the standard composers we always play and they've inspired me to understand their lives rather than just their pieces."
Chick began playing the piano at age six and completed an Associate Diploma (AMusA), awarded to outstanding students, while at school.
She teaches young students, works as an accompanist for the Tasmanian Youth Orchestra's Junior Chorale and performs both as a soloist and in chamber ensembles.
The tour begins in Queenstown before she heads to Devonport, Ulverstone, Launceston, Swansea and Hobart.
"I'm really passionate about taking this presentation right across Tasmania," Chick said.
"I believe that music is something that can bring people together and should be available to share in all of our communities."
The Ossa Prize is named after Tasmania's highest mountain peak. It was established in 2018 by University alumnus Rod Roberts and Cecile Roberts, who contribute $10,000 to help students pursue excellence in musicianship. The performance in Queenstown is included in memory of Margaret Stoermer, thanks to support provided by her family.
Portraits: Women Composing Wonders will play on Friday 1, September 1, from 7.00pm at The Annexe Theatre on UTAS' Inveresk campus in Invermay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.