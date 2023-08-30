Gin and whisky loving dads are in for a treat this Father's day at Turner Stillhouse.
The Grindelwald distillery will be toasting dads by offering them free tours on Sunday, September 3.
Founder and chief executive Justin Turner will be leading the two Father's Day tours, which will run at 11am and 1.30pm.
"It's something to celebrate dads, and something a bit different," Mr Turner said.
"We wanted to try and do something fun."
The tours, he said, had gathered a "great response" from visitors and covers the process of making whisky and gin.
"It covers all bases for our customers and offers a different approach to other distilleries, and people like the free tasting at the end," he said.
The experience will also include a sneak peek into their long awaited unaged whisky moonshine, which is a preview of Turner Stillhouse's first release of whisky.
The drop is one they've been developing since 2020.
Mr Turner said the distillery's whisky would be on sale by the end of the year, while vodka would also be coming soon.
He said it was the first time a bourbon whisky had been produced in Tasmania, compared to the usual single malt.
"It's a bit more involved in the initial part of the process [of making whisky]. It tastes slightly sweeter," he said.
Turner Stillhouse is located on the same property as Tamar Ridge cellar door.
Dad's won't need to pay for the tour, others wishing to attend will need to pay a fee of $25. There is also a cafe on site.
Bookings are essential for the Father's Day experience and can be done by emailing info@turnerstillhouse.com or calling 6776 1414.
