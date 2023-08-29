The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Angela Louise Ryan begs Launceston magistrate not to send her to jail

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kings Meadows woman appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture by Craig George.
The Kings Meadows woman appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court. Picture by Craig George.

A Kings Meadows woman who claims she has "a broken heart" begged a Launceston magistrate not to send her back to jail for her lengthy rap sheet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.