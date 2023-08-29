A Kings Meadows woman who claims she has "a broken heart" begged a Launceston magistrate not to send her back to jail for her lengthy rap sheet.
Angela Louise Ryan, 54, pleaded guilty to multiple counts of stealing and trespassing, one count of assaulting a public officer and common assault and appeared at the Launceston Magistrate Court on August 29.
Police prosecutor Ben Warren said on April 5, 2022, Ryan was in police custody when she was taken to the Launceston General Hospital, claiming she was having a heart attack.
Mr Warren said Ryan became irate when she had to wait to use the toilet, saying, "Hurry the f**k up, I have to go to the toilet, you f*****g mole".
The court heard when Ryan refused to calm down, she was cuffed to a hospital bed.
When on the bed, Ryan kicked the neck of the prison officer who was in custody of her.
When police formally interviewed Ryan, Ryan claimed the officer would not let her go to the toilet, and she was half asleep when the assault took place, saying she "only vaguely remembered kicking her".
Mr Warren said Ryan was also charged with multiple stealing offences, which took place at Harris Scarf Devonport and Chemist Warehouse South Launceston, totalling $679.86 and $646.69, respectively, as well as two separate counts of trespassing.
Ryan represented herself in the court and agreed with the facts presented by Mr Warren.
Ryan pleaded with Magistrate Ken Stanton not to send her to jail.
"If you send me to jail, I'll die in there," she said.
"The stress will kill me. I'm too old to be in there."
Ryan claimed she previously had a heart attack in jail and had "broken heart syndrome, a heart condition brought on by stress".
Ryan said she had stopped taking drugs due to her heart condition and had not re-offended.
Given Ryan's prior conviction history, Mr Stanton said he would consider a sentence of imprisonment for the offences.
Mr Stanton adjourned Ryan's case until October 17, 2023, and said he required a Community Corrections Court Report to make an informed decision on the sentence.
Mr Stanton advised Ryan to present a letter from her doctor on the impact of jail on her health at her next court date.
