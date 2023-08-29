With wages and government payments rising slowly - or not at all - but the costs of food, power, rent, mortgages and petrol surging, more and more Tasmanians are accessing services offered by charities and other not-for-profits.
This cost-of-living crisis has highlighted the need for adequate government funding of the community organisations that people are turning to for relief, the head of the state's peak body for social services has said.
Adrienne Picone was speaking on Tuesday at the annual conference of the Tasmanian Council of Social Services in Hobart, where a crowd of 180 delegates from the community services industry were discussing ways to ease pressure on the state's most vulnerable.
She said the community services industry faces surging demand for its services amid a health, housing and cost of living crisis and "inadequate funding" to support the delivery of essential services to Tasmanians in need.
"We need to make sure that the government is funding adequately community services and applying indexation each year so that we can deliver the services that Tasmanians so desperately need," Ms Picone said.
"Thousands of Tasmanians are unable to have a safe and affordable roof over their heads and they're making those insidious decisions about whether to heat their home or put food on their table."
She welcomed news this week that a parliamentary committee will be investigating power price increases.
She said energy was a component of cost of living and thousands of Tasmanians are having to make the same sorts of choices between turning lights on and heating homes.
She called on the state government to consider policy levers such as price caps.
"In the first instance, we really need to see a price cap on energy," she said.
"This has been done back in 201 and we know that it works."
She called for similar price caps in housing - something that was recently rejected by the national cabinet.
"We really need to ensure we are capping prices to around CPI each year, so that people aren't paying exorbitant rents and being forced out of their homes," Ms Picone said.
The state government has rejected calls for both power price and rent caps.
Energy Minister Guy Barnett said power price caps would ultimately cost too much, "destroy confidence, destroy jobs and drive up power prices".
Housing Minister Nic Street has said new housing supply was the key to solving the rental crisis, not rent caps.
"As a government, we aren't supportive of rent caps," Mr Street said.
"We think it would be a distortion of the market and have unintended consequences."
The TasCOSS conference will take place in Hobart on Tuesday and Wednesday this week and features a range of speakers from the community services industry across Australia.
