The creators of the beloved Tassie festival Party in the Paddock announced the start of a new summer festival on Wednesday: HAYDAYS.
Set in Cornelian Bay against the backdrop of Mount Wellington in Hobart, just 10 minutes from the CBD, HAYDAYS is all about "getting nostalgic for the future".
Festival director Ryan Limb said the new venture had been years in the making.
"Bringing back Party in the Paddock earlier this year and seeing the success there, and with Falls Festival not returning to the state, we definitely saw an opening for a large scale music festival in the south," he said.
"We've curated a lineup that we think is going to be really great for a broad demographic over the Christmas and New Years period."
While the lineup is yet to be announced, Mr Limb said to expect "a bunch of internationals and big Australian acts".
"We're also offering a VIP option as well for those who want to experience that side of things, we think it's the perfect time of year to get together with your mates," Mr Limb said.
Alongside two days of nonstop music, he said punters could expect to enjoy a number of Tassie food and drink stalls.
He said they were expecting around 7,500 people each day.
"It'll be a bit smaller than Paddock, she's the big sister, but it's a good time of year with some amazing acts," Mr Limb said.
"It's certainly something we see as a permanent festival within the Australian festival landscape."
The festival is set to run December 27 and 28.
