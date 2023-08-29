Knuckleduster assault was excessive

A 43-year-old woman who used excessive force in a fight outside the Lilydale Tavern in 2020 has been ordered to perform 140 hours of community service.
Jane Maree Blundstone pleaded guilty to assault on October 22.
Justice Gregory Geason said the complainant and her husband were outside smoking when Blundstone arrived in a car at about 5.55pm.
"The complainant saw you arrive and walked towards you yelling at you," he said.
"You and your passenger alighted and the complainant started punching you and you punched each other."
Justice Geason said that she then reached into her car and grabbed a set of knuckledusters and put them on the fingers of her right hand before punching the complainant to the chest and twice to the head.
The complainant was taken to the Launceston General Hospital where she required a stitch to the forehead, three stitches to the left side of her head and five stitches to her right breast.
In an interview Blundstone made a number of admissions to police saying that she had punched the complainant three to four times.
Justice Geason said she had a history of prior assaults although many occurred in the context of a violent prior relationship.
He said the guilty plea was entered on the basis that Blundstone admitted using excessive force although it was the complainat who approched her and caused the altercation to start.
"Your counsel [Olivia Jenkins] submitted that it was after the complainant grabbed your hair that you decided to utilise the knuckledusters," he said.
"It was an act that was dangerous, ill-advised and a totally unnecessary response," he said.
The court heard that Blundstone had a good work history although experiencing some difficulty with alcohol.
He sentenced her to do 140 hours of community service and report to a probation officer for six months.
