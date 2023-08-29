The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jane Maree Blundstone reacted when a woman started punching her

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 29 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knuckleduster assault was excessive
Knuckleduster assault was excessive

A 43-year-old woman who used excessive force in a fight outside the Lilydale Tavern in 2020 has been ordered to perform 140 hours of community service.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.