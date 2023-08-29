The Northern derbies just keep coming with the biggest United-City match-up this side of Manchester taking centre stage on Saturday.
Fresh from Riverside and United on Saturday and Olympic v City on Wednesday night, the trilogy is set for an eight-day completion.
Having finally recorded their first point of the season with a 97th-minute equaliser against Riverside, United will be keen to build momentum against a side which only won 1-0 on their last visit to Birch Avenue.
City are coming off a run of 1-0, 2-0 and 3-0 losses to Devonport, Kingborough and Clarence respectively so are searching for their first goal since James Hawes' 84th-minute winner against Glenorchy four matches ago.
United and Olympic meanwhile are both still feeling sore from spankings at the hands of the champion Strikers.
Riverside host a South Hobart side that needed the Darcy Street woodwork to secure three points in their last meeting, as Olympic import Andre Chamusca's potential equaliser came back off the crossbar deep into stoppage time with the hosts leading 2-1 and running down the clock with Newcastle-like efficiency.
With just a handful of fixtures remaining, the three Launceston sides occupy the bottom three places but City have fifth-placed Clarence firmly in their sights.
Devonport have long since secured their sixth title in eight years but second place remains fiercely contested with Glenorchy and South Hobart separated by just a point and Kingborough Lions only one win further back.
Launceston United have one last chance to make a statement against the side that pinched their double this season.
In four previous meetings this season, United are yet to score against South Hobart, drawing 0-0 and losing 1-0 and 2-0 in the league and repeating that 2-0 scoreline in the Statewide Cup final.
The Southern big guns, who remain unbeaten in all competitions, visit Birch Avenue on Saturday with United also hosting Clarence next Wednesday.
Riverside have not given up on second place in the Northern Championship women's comp after moving to within three points of Northern Rangers with a 3-0 win over Launceston City on Tuesday night.
Elois Sorman, Charley Read and Meg Connolly were on target with City keeper Victoria Zawko also playing a blinder.
While Burnie's phenomenal run of 18 wins and one draw has long-since seen them claim the title, Rangers and Olympic are on 43 and 40 points respectively with the former also enjoying a far superior goal difference having scored 109 - some 30 more than the runaway leaders.
The Launceston neighbours are also dominating the golden boot standings with Rangers' Mo Chamberlin on 46 and Riverside's Meg Connolly three behind. Chamberlin's teammate Abbie Chugg is in third place with 31 as Burnie's leading finishers Skye Johnson (17), Melanie Quirk (13) and Nikita Hennessy (13) have shared the goals around.
While Northern Rangers have wrapped up the reserves comp, the golden boot is coming down to a two-horse race between two of their Launceston rivals.
United's Lochlan Cameron and Riverside's Rhys Kinslow are level on 16 goals each, with Rangers teammates Luke Davidson (12) and Wayne Wager (11) leading the chasing pack.
