The Examinersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Launceston City and United set for NPL Tasmania meeting

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 30 2023 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Northern derbies just keep coming with the biggest United-City match-up this side of Manchester taking centre stage on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.