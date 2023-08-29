Great art has two qualities: drawing in and stepping out from its canvas. Jill Eastley's latest exhibition at Windsor Gallery, Seeing Things, has both.
The Burnie-born artist is presenting a series of new collages and monoprints at the Riverside Community Precinct from late August, with an official opening on Friday, September 1.
Composed of 25 pieces, Seeing Things collects large- and small-scale works from Eastley's past two years of creative output in her new chosen medium.
An accomplished ceramicist, her early work began with clay and metal - particularly bronze - alongside print work. But recently, Eastley has been consumed with collage: art in which pieces of paper, fabric and other ephemera are arranged and stuck down onto a supporting surface.
"I saw all these books and magazines and record covers going to landfill," Eastley said.
"So I started to combine that with some of my print work and photographs I had taken."
Seeing Things is Eastley's third collage exhibition, which, as an art form, she said, is "like collections of ideas" that are often more about process than product.
"It's absorbing," she said.
"Hours go by and you've enjoyed every second pouring over it, even if your back is hurting but you've forgotten it's hurting.
"At the end the collage might not be deep, in many cases, but they do tell stories."
The collages are combinations of things like sewing-pack cutouts, old wallpaper, magazine covers and Eastley's own monoprints - those being prints which can only be produced once, much like the collages themselves, only one exists.
The process of creation is interesting as well: Eastley often collects her materials from op-shops - discarded books, art tissue paper and more - and lays them out in her studio on meat trays, sorting them into related sections before beginning.
Through that process, they often become led by a colour relationship. The piece Kiln Spirit #13 a keen example: its abstract, Egyptian tapestry-like motif of clay pots and urns are drenched in complimentary tea-stain yellows and oxblood reds.
"I usually have a bit of an idea about a colour; I think colour is important," she said.
"There's a textural note to them as well. I'll often want a softer sort of look so I might take a pink and a green."
Her strong background in sculpture is evident in the works, too, with their almost "three-dimensional feel" of pushing outwards which is in constant push and pull with the recurring imagery of windows, stairs and doorways, which create depth.
"You have a build-up effect in collage," she said.
"But you also have an under layer and a world inside it."
Almost like "mindscapes", the exhibition is the creative process put on canvas, an abstract evocation of what the thoughts of a lifetime might look like from the inside: they are made of materials, like the tissue paper of our past.
Seeing Things will be opened by Glover Prize Finalist and local artist Dr Edna Broad, on Friday, September 1, from 4 to 5.30pm, with all pieces available for purchase.
