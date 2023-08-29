The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Football

Breaking down the Longford verus Bracknell NTFA premier clash

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
August 29 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bracknell's Callum Mulder tackles Longford captain Josh Frankcombe at Longford on Sunday. Picture by Rod Thompson
Bracknell's Callum Mulder tackles Longford captain Josh Frankcombe at Longford on Sunday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Longford survived a scare from rival Bracknell and coach Mitch Stagg has noted they need to lift for their NTFA premier semi-final against Rocherlea on Sunday at Hillwood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.