Longford survived a scare from rival Bracknell and coach Mitch Stagg has noted they need to lift for their NTFA premier semi-final against Rocherlea on Sunday at Hillwood.
So where will the Tigers find their improvement and how did the Redlegs try and expose their game?
Assistant coach Luke Murfitt-Cowen highlighted lapses have cost the Tigers this year.
"We've felt like we've been in control of a game throughout a quarter and then we've lapsed for five minutes and the other side has kicked two or three goals," he said.
"If you look at our losses this year, the biggest loss has probably been two-three goals max. So that can change a game and a result."
The big lapse on Sunday came halfway through the last quarter when Bracknell kicked three goals to one in about 10 minutes.
Longford did recover in the final five minutes to kick a goal to win by 10 points in the elimination final.
Murfitt-Cowen said the Tigers' challenge was to manage the momentum swings that finals bring.
"We just need to continue to play our game and back our system but need to do it for longer, especially late in a quarter because it's really easy when other sides get momentum to go away from what you're good at," he said.
"That's going to happen in finals. The other side is going to have momentum and you've just got to hold on and then take your chances when you get them."
Bracknell's Josh Holland, with three goals and a huge last quarter, got a hold of the Tigers with his skills, speed and courage.
Murfitt-Cowen shared his thoughts on how the Tigers managed him.
"Josh Holland has played at the highest level for a long time and his performance was incredible. As well as Josh Woolley," he said.
"I guess you don't really want to go away from your game.
"You have to play your style still and hopefully mitigate them."
A theme from listening to Bracknell coach Corry Goodluck's addresses was Tigers captain Josh Frankcombe presented as a challenge for the Redlegs.
While Frankcombe didn't feature in his team's best, he had a big final with hard running and in-and-under work.
Fellow midfielder Liam Davies, who featured in The Examiner's team of the year, had a busy day and used the ball well.
Goodluck felt the Redlegs' strong on-baller Callum Mulder did well to try to counter their influence.
"He battled hard on-ball and he was probably our best player, he had a big job to do with Frankcombe and Davies in there," he said.
"When the game was there to be won, he really worked hard and nearly got us over the line."
Goodluck provided further insight into who else the Redlegs were aware of during the big game.
"(Kacey) Curtis is in there, (Michael) Larby is pound-for-pound one of the best ruckmen in the comp," he said.
"Then you've got LMC (Luke Murfitt-Cowen) up forward, so you've got to be on your toes around there but we just backed our midfield in and went head-to-head with their midfield.
"We knew if we could get forward entries our forward-line - they've (Longford) got a pretty heavy backline - could probably outscore them in their back half but unfortunately we had our opportunities and we didn't convert.
"Josh missed one from the goal square that hit the post, I missed two floaters I normally would kick. Just the pressure of finals footy gets to you."
Meanwhile, Rocky Barron, who kicked one goal and featured in the Tigers' best, has hit form at the right time of the year and looks a real threat for Rocherlea this weekend.
"We've probably played him out of position a bit on the wing and probably asked a bit too much of him and we've moved him to the forward line the last month," Murfitt-Cowen said.
"We know these dry grounds are going to suit him, he'd be one of the quickest players in the competition and he was electric.
"He could have kicked three or four. We're really happy with what he's doing and he's got the license within our four walls to just take the game on and if he gets caught, that's part of the game."
